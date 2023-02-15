Newsom fails in promise to build 3.5 million new homes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The state of California lost 340,000 people in 2022 according to the U.S. Census Bureau; the #1 reason given by those who left was the rising price of housing.

Unaffordable housing is a California crisis directly resulting from policies installed by the Democratic party which has held majorities in every legislative body for roughly a decade.

During his initial campaign in 2017, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to build affordable housing. Four years later, only 455,000 homes have been permitted, let alone built.