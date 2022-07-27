Newsom for President 2024? Tom Del Beccaro discusses next presidential election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Speculations have begun on who Americans are expecting to see run for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Many are expecting California Governor, Gavin Newsom, to run.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why it would be a horrible idea to have Newsom as president.

Tom’s wrote an op-ed titled, “Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden’s job. Here are 6 reasons why that’s a horrible idea”.

Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation.

