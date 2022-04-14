Newsom has billions to help Californians but nothing has happened





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians continue to see their roads fall apart, homelessness get worse, and the price of living increases, yet there have not been any affirmative actions to fix these problems.

Californians are also paying the most for gas in the country and have yet to see any relief at the pump.

California is in surplus but nothing has been done about these issues.

Senator Brian Dahle is running in 2022’s Gubernatorial Race and is a voice for public safety, lowering taxes, and reducing homelessness. He opposes onerous government regulations that are driving up the cost of living forcing many to leave California.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Brian Dahle, California Gubernatorial Candidate, about how he would better address these ongoing issues if he were to win this yeas election.