Newsom issues limited stay-at-home order with 10pm curfew for Purple Tier counties





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases.

Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for nearly the entire state population of just under 40 million people.

Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The move comes only days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in those 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases.

The order will last one month, until Dec. 21, but could be extended if infection rates and disease trends don’t improve.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement.

While nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m., restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout food. Residents will still be able to get medical care, pick up prescriptions and take care of other essential needs.

The statement from the governor’s office continued, “this limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,.”

Newsom says the curfew and limited stay-at-home order will help “flatten the curve again.”

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

San Diego County Public Health Officials held an unscheduled press briefing directly after Newsom’s announcement, where they stood by his decision and outlined new enforcement strategies for violators. You can watch the full County press briefing here.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher details how San Diego County and the Sheriff’s Department will be working together to enforce the COVID-19 regulations.