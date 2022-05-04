Newsom lashes out at draft abortion ruling

Los Angeles (KUSI) – Speaking in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday angrily condemned a possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, and blasted conservative politicians he said are working to strip away reproductive rights.

“I think folks should be really pissed off at this moment,” Newsom said.

“How about all of those women and girls raped in states where they don’t even make an exception for rape? Talk about extremists. Rape and incest. That’s how extreme the Republican Party is in the United States of America. You want extremism? Rape and incest they don’t even make an exception. How many young women and girls, maybe someone you know and love, finds out six weeks and day later, 15 weeks a day later that they’re pregnant. They don’t have the ability or the money to come to another state. That’s not about strengthening the family.

“I also find it just the height of perversity and absurdity that these folks … lay claim to freedom. But perhaps more insidiously suggest that they’re pro-life, when every single one of these folks that are out there trumpeting and championing this decision have consistently opposed prenatal care support. Consistently opposed child care. Consistently opposed paid family leave. Consistently opposed all things to actually strengthen the family and provide the support for someone to live their lives out loud, to support working moms. Consistently the one group of people that over and over and over again oppose all of those supports, and they claim to be pro-life? They’re pro- birth. That’s all this is about. It’s a pro-birth party, and then you are on your own.”

Newsom’s comments follow an emotionally charged week after the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the federal abortion protections under the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

“We hold that `Roe’ and `Casey’ must be overruled,” the document states, according to Politico, which obtained the leaked draft ruling. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

