Newsom plans to end California’s COVID-19 state of emergency status in a YEAR

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Test scores in math and reading have hit thirty-year lows following isolation and lockdowns implemented during the Pandemic. California’s lockdowns were more heavily implemented than any other large state, and mask mandates were forced long after vaccines were rolled out in mass quantities.

Fouci has announces his retirement and the people of America will likely feel increasing uncertainty as the effects of the vaccine become more apparent and students continue to struggle in the future despite recent returns to normalcy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, Oct. 17 that he plans to release the state from it’s COVID-19 state-of-emergency status next year. For many, it continues to appear that Democrats are using fear mongering to excuse mass spending, poor legislation, and a plethora of additional problems that voters grow continually frustrated in the Golden State.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by author Justin Hart, whose new book titled “GONE VIRAL: How Covid Drove the World Insane” covers the mishandling of the pandemic by national leaders.