Newsom says California “won’t do business” with Walgreens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that the state of California was done with Walgreens after the store made a decision not to sell abortion pills in 20 states.

He tweeted that the state won’t be doing business with any company that puts women’s lives at risk.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

GOP Attorneys General from said states sent a letter to Walgreens executives in February threating potential legal action if they mailed abortion pills in their respective states, claiming it would violate federal law.

Walgreens says it will continue to dispense abortion pills in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.

President of the Golden State Policy Council Senator Melissa Melendez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss if Newsom was within his rights to make such a declaration on Twitter.