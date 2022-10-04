Newsom signs bill banning spread of COVID-19 “misinformation” by licensed physicians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – AB 2098, recently signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, qualifies spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” as unprofessional conduct and makes it punishable as such.

Attorneys say AB 2098 is unconstitutional and a violation of 1st Amendment.

The parameters for misinformation regarding the pandemic are widely debated, with studies continuing to contradict one another well into society’s recovery from the global crisis — especially in relation to vaccines.

The bill states: “Misinformation’ means false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Board-Certified Physician Dr. Jeff Barke to talk about how censorship and democracy are mutually exclusive.

Link to bill: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB2098