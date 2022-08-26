“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board.

This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States.

Senator and Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Dahle joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to take a look at Newsom’s push for electric vehicles, and what it means for the future of San Diego.