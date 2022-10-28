Newsom throws support behind Measure D: Allowing project labor agreements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements.

If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make the city eligable for state funding and financial assistance, but would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was joined by Scott Barnett, Scott Barnett, former executive director of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association and president of TaxpayersAdvocate.org, to discuss the measure.