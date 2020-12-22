Newsom to submit Shirley Weber’s nomination for Secretary of State





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday nominated Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, to serve as the next California secretary of state, a move that would make her the first Black woman to ever hold the position.

Weber would replace Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom earlier Tuesday to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Weber’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the state Legislature.

“Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,” Newsom said. “The daughter of sharecroppers from Arkansas, Dr. Weber’s father didn’t get to vote until his 30s and her grandfather never got to vote because he died before the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. When her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, she saw as a child her parents rearrange furniture in their living room to serve as a local polling site for multiple elections.

“Now, she’ll be at the helm of California’s elections as the next secretary of state — defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African-American to be California’s chief elections officer,” the governor said.

Weber, 72, has been in the Assembly since 2012 and chairs the California Legislative Black Caucus. She previously served on the San Diego Board of Education and was a longtime professor at San Diego State University.

“I am excited to be nominated for this historic appointment as the secretary of state of California,” Weber said. “I thank Governor Newsom for the confidence he’s placed in me and his belief that I will stand strong for California. Being the first African-American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge. Expanding voting rights has been one of the causes of my career and will continue to motivate me as I assume my new constitutional duties.”

KUSI Contributor and Political Analyst, Joe Perkins, says Newsom’s decision was strictly about identity politics. Perkins said this is not a way to run a state, and believes Newsom “was pressured” to select a minority women to one of the available positions.

Perkins believes it is “very denigrating” to other women who are “just as capable” of holding down the positions.

A fearless advocate with unimpeachable integrity and moral clarity — there’s no one better suited for the job of Secretary of State than @AsmShirleyWeber. With her, CA will continue to be a model for the nation in expanding democratic participation and access to the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/fcpuZuYQ8e — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sent out an email congratulating Alex Padilla on being chosen to fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, and confirming that she is “still committed to taking on” the role of Secretary of State if Governor Newsom chooses to appoint her.

After Newsom’s announcement that he will submit Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s nomination, Gonzalez tweeted, “While I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve, I full appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well.”

I feel very strongly about voting rights, that’s why I was running for Secretary of State. While, I would’ve loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 22, 2020

Governor Newsom released the following press release announcing Weber’s nomination:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he will submit to the State Legislature the nomination of San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, as the next California Secretary of State, filling the seat that will be vacated by Secretary of State Alex Padilla once he assumes office in the United States Senate. An Assemblymember since 2012, former President of the San Diego Board of Education and a retired Africana Studies Department professor for 40 years at San Diego State University, Dr. Weber will become the first-ever African American to serve as Secretary of State in California. She has been a voice of moral clarity in the Legislature, one who her colleagues have looked to for leadership on issues of social justice, including authoring the California Act to Save Lives, landmark legislation passed and signed by Governor Newsom in 2019 setting new, higher standards on the use of deadly force by police. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the California State Assembly and Senate within 90 days. “Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,” said Governor Newsom. “The daughter of sharecroppers from Arkansas, Dr. Weber’s father didn’t get to vote until his 30s and her grandfather never got to vote because he died before the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. When her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, she saw as a child her parents rearrange furniture in their living room to serve as a local polling site for multiple elections. Now, she’ll be at the helm of California’s elections as the next Secretary of State – defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African American to be California’s Chief Elections Officer.” “I am excited to be nominated for this historic appointment as the Secretary of State of California. I thank Governor Newsom for the confidence he’s placed in me and his belief that I will stand strong for California. Being the first African American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge. Expanding voting rights has been one of the causes of my career and will continue to motivate me as I assume my new constitutional duties,” said Dr. Weber. Dr. Shirley Weber was born on a 100-acre farm in rural Hope, Arkansas where her father, David, was a sharecropper. Though he had a sixth-grade education and, according to Weber, could barely read, he instilled in Weber and her siblings a belief in the power of education. The family fled the farm and moved across the country when Weber was just three because her father refused to back down in a dispute with a white farmer, and a lynch mob threatened his life. Soon after the family moved to the Pueblo Del Rio housing projects in South Los Angeles in 1951, Weber began school. She is a proud product of California public schools – district schools in Los Angeles through high school, and later at UCLA, where she earned three degrees, including her Ph.D., at only 26 years old. As one of the few Black women in Southern California navigating academia in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Dr. Weber ascended to become one of the youngest-ever professors at San Diego State University, where she helped found the Africana Studies Department. Prior to being elected to the Assembly, Dr. Weber served as the mayor’s appointee and Chair on the Citizens Equal Opportunity Commission. She has also served on the Board of the NAACP, YWCA, YMCA Scholarship Committee, Battered Women Services, United Way, San Diego Consortium and Private Industry Council and others. She served as a member of the San Diego Board of Education from 1988 to 1996, including a stint as president. Her commitment to advancing civil rights and equality also compelled her to serve in public office – first on the San Diego Unified School Board, and, since 2012, representing District 79 of the California State Assembly. Dr. Weber has translated her lifelong commitment to service into an ambitious legislative agenda, including bills on education, civil rights, public safety, food insecurity, protections for persons with disabilities and voting rights. Some highlights include: Expanding voting rights. Weber has served as Chair (and currently as a member) of the Elections and Redistricting Committee, where she has helped to oversee California’s elections and campaign finance law for the last several election cycles. Dr. Weber authored AB 2466 extending voting rights to people on parole – more than 50,000 Californians – and has sponsored legislation to ensure that those on probation and parole are aware of their voting rights and able to cast their ballots.

Weber has served as Chair (and currently as a member) of the Elections and Redistricting Committee, where she has helped to oversee California’s elections and campaign finance law for the last several election cycles. Dr. Weber authored AB 2466 extending voting rights to people on parole – more than 50,000 Californians – and has sponsored legislation to ensure that those on probation and parole are aware of their voting rights and able to cast their ballots. Promoting public safety. Weber was the author of and chief advocate for the California Act to Save Lives, landmark legislation passed and signed by Governor Newsom in 2019 setting new, higher standards on the use of deadly force by police. She also passed first-in-the-nation legislation to provide transparency and accountability around the harmful and unjust practice of racial and identity profiling, while improving public safety and police-community relations.

Weber was the author of and chief advocate for the California Act to Save Lives, landmark legislation passed and signed by Governor Newsom in 2019 setting new, higher standards on the use of deadly force by police. She also passed first-in-the-nation legislation to provide transparency and accountability around the harmful and unjust practice of racial and identity profiling, while improving public safety and police-community relations. Ensuring justice is served. A national and state leader on criminal justice issues, Dr. Weber has passed several pieces of progressive reform legislation, including AB 2590 which made California’s sentencing framework more flexible and effective by giving judges discretion to apply restorative justice principles in certain cases.

A national and state leader on criminal justice issues, Dr. Weber has passed several pieces of progressive reform legislation, including AB 2590 which made California’s sentencing framework more flexible and effective by giving judges discretion to apply restorative justice principles in certain cases. Managing the state budget. In 2015, Dr. Weber became the first African American to chair the Assembly State Budget Committee in California, the 5th largest economy in the world. In her current leadership role, she chairs the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety. Dr. Weber has been fighting for civil rights her entire life – and she knows that ensuring every Californian has the right to vote is the fundamental building block for progress.