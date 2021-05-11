Newsom visits San Diego to announce $12 billion in funding to tackle homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a news conference in San Diego County to announce $12 billion in new state funding will be dedicated to tackling the homelessness crisis.

Officials say the funding comes as part of Newsom’s $100 billion “California Comeback Plan.”

The Governor yesterday unveiled the first challenge his plan will tackle, immediate relief for Californians recovering from the pandemic.

Nearly two-thirds of residents in Southern California and across the state would receive $600 state stimulus checks under a rebate proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, while families with children would receive an extra $500.

“We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic,” Newsom said. “Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills.”

Gubernatorial hopeful John Cox is also scheduled to appear in San Diego on Tuesday.