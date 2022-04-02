Newsom’s $400 gas rebate plan continues to face criticism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.9 cents Friday for the second consecutive day, matching its largest decrease since April 16, 2020.

Still this is about two dollars more compared to the same time last year, and experts say we won’t see relief any time soon.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently introduced a $400 dollar gas rebate plan but it’s received criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, President Biden announces the release of one million barrels oil daily, from the US reserves.

Republicans in particular are calling this a short-term fix, reiterating the need for increased production of oil in the United States, specifically here in the state of California.

On Good Evening San Diego KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries and Logan Brynes talked with Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, about the gas prices and what Newsom is doing about it.