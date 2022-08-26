Newsom’s ban of gas vehicles is the most drastic climate measure in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gavin Newsom’s restriction of the purchase of gas vehicles in California is one of the most drastic measures in the world concerning climate change.

Thursday, Aug. 25 the California Air Resources Board voted to codify the executive order, adding specifics the the directed in order to specify when certain goals will be med.

Senator Melissa Melendez joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss what this will look like for San Diegans, and Matt Prichard was joined by Paul Dyke (below) to take a look at what affect this will have on net emissions.