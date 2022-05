Newsom’s campaign ad takes aim at gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle, focusing on abortion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign has released a new attack advertisement targeting GOP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate California State Sen. Brian Dahle.

The campaign ad takes aim at Dahle by focusing on abortion.

Sen. Dahle joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more about his campaign.

The Northern California native has represented California’s 1st State Assembly district from 2012 to 2019.

Prior to working in the legislature, Dahle served on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years.

While in the legislature, Dahle focused on reaching across the bipartisan barrier for job creation, economic development in rural Northern California, and throughout the state.

He considers himself someone who protects policies that keep families on their farms, protects water rights, and supports the business community.

The primary election takes place on June 7, and the gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8.