Newsom’s gas ban adversely affects market confidence, says Del Beccaro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The stock market took a steep plunge on Sept. 13 marking the worst day for the Dow Jones since 2020.

Newsom’s aggressive climate policies have recently included a ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro says the two phenomena are linked, claiming Newsom’s policies are instilling a lack of confidence in the future of American business. He joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the connection.