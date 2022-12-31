Newsom’s new state laws to take effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a number of bills into law that will soon take effect.

Come 2023, changes will be made impacting traffic, official holidays, workplace transparency and more.

California’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15 – 50.

Some companies will need to be more transparent about salary.

Companies with 15 or more employees will be required to post pay scales in job postings.

California will have some new state holidays, including Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24th, Juneteenth on June 19, and Native American Day which will be on the fourth Friday of September.

Current jaywalking laws – now it is only an offense to cross the street at a non-designated area.