Newsom’s orders close many breweries in Craft Beer Capitol of America

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness in San Diego County prompted officials to close all bars, wineries and breweries that don’t serve food.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.

Bars, Breweries, Distilleries and Wineries that don’t serve food need to close for on-site service. They can still provide takeout sales. Those that serve food need to close at 10 p.m. Wineries without food can continue outdoor service, according to County ordinances.

Chad Heath, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Karl Strauss, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the challenges breweries in San Diego County have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been incredibly challenging for all local breweries now. The uncertainty, constantly changing environment and lack of vision for a stable future has put everyone in a tough spot.

“We saw 93% of draft beer sales vanish overnight when they shut everything down. So we had to pivot to ramp up production of our packaged beer. What about the breweries that don’t have packaged beer,” said Heath.