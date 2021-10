Next Maya Millete search party to take place in Ocotillo Wells

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete, will continue their search this weekend.

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouaillet discussed the details of Saturday and Sunday’s search.

For those who want to help out, please call 909-641-6292(MAYA).