NFL great Donnie Edwards’ Best Defense Foundation hosting a Walk to Commemorate the 76th Anniversary of D-Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Donnie Edwards, a two-time All-Pro and a 2002 Pro Bowl selection who played 13 seasons with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, and the Best Defense Foundation have teamed up with Events.com to host a Walk to commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, June 6.

The Walk is an opportunity for people to offer their support for America’s WWII veterans. Any time during the day or night on June 6, participants are encouraged to get out and walk five kilometers (5K or 3.1 miles), which represents the distance from Omaha Beach to Pointe Du Hoc on the shores of Normandy, France.

For more information or to register, visit www.bestdefensefoundation.org. There is no cost to simply get out and participate in the Walk on June 6, however there are a number of options available to sign up and make a straight donation to the Foundation, or make a contribution to participate in the Walk and receive some great commemorative items. They include WWII history books autographed by WWII veterans, commemorative challenge coins and T-shirts, and patches, lapel pins and hats from the Best Defense Foundation.

Donnie Edwards shared all the details about the upcoming walk on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.bestdefensefoundation.org