NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen’s 19th annual charity golf tournament benefits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Each year millions of children in the United States and around the world are born with a physical or cosmetic deformities

such as cleft palate and facial deformities, and thousands more require surgeries for burns, abuse, or accidents.

Fresh Start serves as a safety net for children who fall outside of traditional healthcare systems either because of citizenship, income, or the type of condition. Fresh Start goes above and beyond other healthcare systems by offering unmatched comprehensive and long-term care. Fresh Start widens healthcare access for children with deformities who desperately need medical treatment but face barriers to receiving high-quality care.

To support the cause, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen’s annual golf tournament raises money for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner caught up with Marcus Allen and Dr. J as the prepared to tee off live on Good Morning San Diego.