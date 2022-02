NFL Honors awards recap with Coach Gardinera

SCRIPPS RANCH (KUSI) – The Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL invited the entire Scripps Ranch High School Varsity football team to the NFL Honors on Feb. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Scripps Ranch Head Coach Marlon Gardinera joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to recap the event.

