NFL will feature social justice message in the endzones

(CNN) – The NFL, which until recently had restricted its players from protesting on the field for social change, is going all in for the 2020 season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell in a call on Tuesday walked members of the media through a series of social justice initiatives the league has planned, including helmet decals, a voter activation push and phrases stenciled in the end zones.

Those phrases, Goodell said, include “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism.” They will be stenciled in paint in each team’s end zones all season long.

