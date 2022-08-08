Nick Herrmann, former Torrey Pines Falcon basketball star, dies from cancer

NORTHRIDGE (KUSI) – Nick Herrmann, who battled back from a cancerous tumor in his left leg to help Torrey Pines High School win a basketball championship and committed to play for Cal State Northridge, has died at age 20 after a second cancer fight.

“This morning at 7:40 a.m., we lost a very special young man,” CSUN men’s basketball head coach Trent Johnson said Saturday.

“In athletics, when there is a great player, we as coaches speak about them being different or having the `it’ factor; Nick possessed those qualities,” Johnson said. “When it comes to being genuine, authentic and loyal, he was all of that.

“For some of us, to have the opportunity and the privilege of being around him, the impact he had was instrumental. At this time, I think we all need to send our thoughts and prayers to his mother Nicole and Nick’s family.”

Herrmann was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2018 and was told he might never play basketball again, according to the CSUN statement. While forced to miss a full year of high school, he returned to the basketball team and averaged 10 points per game his junior year and averaged nearly 19 points and five rebounds per game in his senior season.

He led the Torrey Pines Falcons to victory in the 2021-22 CIF San Diego City Championship game with a last-second three-point basket.

Herrmann was recruited for the CSUN team but his cancer returned just weeks into his summer training. He was a fixture at Matadors’ practice and cheered at games while undergoing treatment.

He died at Rady Children’s Hospital, according to the San Diego Union- Tribune.

KUSI interviewed Nick after he hit a game-winning shot in Open Division Championship for Torrey Pines in 2021.

You can view that interview HERE