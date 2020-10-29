Nick Kovacevich explains the GOP hasn’t capitalized on popularity of cannabis issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent Fox News op-ed looked into what kind of impact marijuana ballot measures could have on the presidential election, and voter turnout numbers.

The Fox News op-ed titled, “Marijuana ballot measures could have big impact on who wins presidential election,” was written by Nick Kovacevich.

Kovacevich criticized the Republican party for ignoring the popularity of Marijuana writing, “According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, more than three-quarters of this group disapprove of how President Trump is handling his job. Democrats have been working to attract these young liberal voters to the polls, but very few Republicans have called out the political tactic of using cannabis measures to boost liberal voter turnout — except for President Trump. At an August campaign rally in Wisconsin, Trump cautioned Republicans to keep legalization initiatives off the ballot if they want to win. ‘The next time you run, please don’t put marijuana on the ballot at the same time you’re running.” Trump said. “You brought out like a million people that nobody ever knew were coming out.’”

In 2020, voters in Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota are casting ballots on cannabis legalization measures.

Co-founder and CEO of Kushco Holdings Inc., and author of the op-ed, Nick Kovacevich, discussed why he believes the Republican party is severely underestimating the popularity of marijuana ballot measures among Americans on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Kovacevich’s complete op-ed can be read here.