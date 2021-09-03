Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant has a new location in the Gaslamp Quarter

DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant has a brand new location in the Gaslamp. The family business all started when Salvatore Nicolosi emigrated from Sicily to America in 1906. Salvatore and his wife, Francesca, opened their first restaurant in 1952 in Mission Hills, and with that, it became an instant success. After Salvatore passed in 1954, the restaurant was taken over by his family. Nicolosi’s now has two locations in San Diego and they’ve continued to bring the same family recipes to their customers. If you’re looking for true Italian cuisine look no further.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Barb Nicolosi about their new location in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, California. Nicolosi says, “We are thrilled to be here”.

At the Gaslamp location you can find numerous specials they offer:

-Kids eat FREE (Wednesday-Sunday)

-Military receives 15% off and $1 beers

-Are you up for the five pound pasta challenge? If you finish the plate of five pounds of pasta you will receive the meal for FREE and get a “Legalize Marinara” Nicolosi’s t-shirt.

A new challenge has been brought to the Gaslamp at Nicolosis on 5th! One individual has to finish 5 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs OR you pay $50 for not finishing the “meal”. Are you up for the challenge?!@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/JVEidv48GK — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) September 3, 2021

Nicolosi’s is open Wednesday-Sundays!

815 5th Avenue, San Diego CA 92101