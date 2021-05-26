Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant officially opens new location in the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant opened a brand new location in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spent the night at Nicolosi’s working on Good Evening San Diego, and spoke with the owner, Ron Burner, who is also El Capitan’s Head Football Coach.

Ron Burner and the Nicolosi’s staff worked to get donations towards Lauren Phinney’s Women of the Year Fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Plus, Burner is writing a $1,000 check to help her cause.

For more information, or to donate, click here.