Nine Ridgeback/Hound mix puppies are up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cuteness overload!

The 9 puppies who were rescued by San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement after their stray mother took shelter under a van to protect her newborns from the rain, are now old enough to find their future homes.

The five girls and four boys are eigh tweeks old, and have been spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated. The female puppies will become available for adoption on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and the male puppies will become available on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Those interested in adopting should visit sdhumane.org/adopt, search for the puppies via their name or Animal Identification Number and follow the special directions in each puppy’s profile.San Diego Humane Society expects interest to be high for these puppies.

Inquiries will be evaluated and served on a first-come, first-served basis.Torrey (724924), female.Azalea (724925), female.Cedar Creek (724928), female.Sunset (724931), female.Anza (724932), female.Cowles (724926), male.Woodson (724927), male.Fleming (724929), male.Balboa (724930), male.The puppies and mom were rescued on March 25, 2021, when San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement responded to a report of a stray dog who just delivered a litter of puppies in the 5200 block of La Paz Drive, 92114.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at the San Diego Humane Society, with the puppies, to tell us all about how you can adopt them.

The @sdhumane rescued nine puppies after a community member witnessed the mom giving birth under a van.

The puppies are eight weeks old, ridgeback hound mixes.

Four males available for adoption Saturday morning at https://t.co/FcWAqgHzbH@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/pg4PboRlMy — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 21, 2021