Nine year old police dog retires after stabbing incident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nine-year-old police dog Jester has served the San Diego Police Department for the last seven years, and will be retiring this month.

The Belgian Malinois and his handler officer Randall Gray responded to over 1,000 calls for service in that time, with Jester also being a survivor of a recent on-the-job stabbing in which he made a speedy recovery.

Jester will be honored for his faithful and brave service at an El Cajon City Council meeting on Tuesday.