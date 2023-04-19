9th Circuit throws out Berkeley’s ban on natural gas piping





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the City of Berkeley banned the use of natural gas piping in the construction of new buildings, the California Restaurant Association sued. The judge on the case, a Biden appointee, dismissed the case because the association “didn’t have standing”.

Now, a Trump-appointed judge in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the previous dismissal, finding that the city’s ban would prevent chefs from operating the way they were trained — on natural-gas burning stoves.

Attorney Michael Curran joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the case.