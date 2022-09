Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier





SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego.

Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.