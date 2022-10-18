NLCS Padres vs. Phillies, Oct. 18: Watch parties, transit guides, city pride and more!!!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres will be facing off against the Phillies on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at Petco Park.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at Petco Park to talk about why this game is so significant, including the unique histories between Padres and Philadelphia players.

San Diegans haven’t been this excited for baseball since 1998, when the Padres last went the World Series. In the current Championship Series, the Padres need to win four out of five games to advance.

In preparation for the game, MTS has ramped up Trolley Service. Fans will be encouraged to use the trolley to cut down on traffic and parking demand in Downtown. The 12th and Imperial Transit center and the Gaslamp Quarter Station will provide convenient access to the game. More info on the MTS website.

For those who don’t have tickets to tonight’s game, there will be multiple watch parties scattered across San Diego. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the Marriott, a venue of one such event, amidst preparations for an afternoon of beer and baseball.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live in Downtown where multiple new murals have sprung up in the last two days by Ground Floor Murals to commemorate and celebrate the success of the Padres.