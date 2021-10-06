Nnon-profit Humble Design is looking for volunteers

Non-profit Humble Design serves individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes using donated furniture and household goods. Their volunteers help design teams that personalize homes based on our clients’ needs and preferences. They are currently in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego, and Seattle. For the founder of Humble Design, Treger Strasberg, San Diego holds a special place in her heart as she grew up here. To be able to help people in San Diego is something Strasberg really wanted to do. Strasberg adds that the whole concept doesn’t work without the communities help.