No appointment necessary, pop-up vaccination site opens in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City residents are eager to get vaccinated and for those who have trouble securing an appointment, a pop-up vaccination site will open for residents this weekend at Las Palmas Elementary School.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered, which only requires a single dose.

Las Palmas Elementary School is located at 1900 E 18th St., National City, CA 91950.

Mayor of National City Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI for an update on South Bay vaccination efforts.