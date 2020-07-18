No change to average San Diego County gas price

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Saturday at $3.158, its highest amount since March 26.

The average price is 2.4 cents more than one week ago and 11.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 56.7 cents less than one year ago, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“While gas prices continue to push up due to increased demand over the past few weeks, we have seen wholesale prices drop in the past two days,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“The drop is being attributed to state orders to re-close certain establishments. We’ll know in a few days if decreases in wholesale prices are passed onto prices at the pump.”