No child should be sent to school with a mask on, says Dr. Jeff Barke

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s indoor mask mandate expired this past week, but mask mandates remain in place for schoolchildren at least until Feb. 28, when the State of California will reevaluate the mandate.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss mask mandates, especially in regards to schoolchildren.

Enough with your hypocrisy and most importantly, stop hurting our children, Dr. Jeff Barke said, referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom.