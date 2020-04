No citations for the people gathering at Kate Sessions Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police arrive at Kate Sessions Park near pacific to tell a large group of park-goers to disperse, after some local parks were re-opened.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has more on the requirements the city has for people going to these reopened parks.

Will the few ruin it for all?

Some #SanDiego parks are open, and while some people are following social distancing and passive activity only rules… not everyone is. Could it be people don’t understand the guidelines at neighborhood parks?#KateSessionsPark pic.twitter.com/GALaLLGqhF — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) April 23, 2020