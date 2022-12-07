No criminal charges filed against former SDSU Punter Matt Araiza





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has announced that former SDSU & Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang rape case from October 2021.

After the allegations, Araiza was dropped from the Buffalo Bills roster, he has never played a game in the NFL.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office released a statement that reads, “Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This is a developing story. KUSI will update this article as more information is confirmed.