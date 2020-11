No More Shutdowns rally and march planned for Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many nonessential businesses are now required to move to outdoor-only operations as state data has landed the county in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

A group of business owners said they are going to march and rally to re-open San Diego.

co-organizer Amy Reichert joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rally at the County Administration Building at 3 p.m.