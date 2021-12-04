No need to Panic about the new Omicron variant!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Dr. Kelly Victory about the new virus strain, and as we go into the weekend we need to understand that there no necessary panic with this variant.

Thus far, Omicron appears to be exactly what we would predict for a viral mutation: MORE contagious and LESS virulent. There have been ZERO hospitalizations associated with the Omicron variant. Panic, travel restrictions and return to lockdowns, masks, social distancing, etc. are unwarranted.

More information in the interview.