‘No one died that got the COVID vaccine — of COVID,’ says Dr. Hacker

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available and Dr. Mona Hacker, Director at Horizon Clinical Research, advised KUSI viewers to get any type when it is your turn.

She elaborated that she and her husband both were not able to choose which vaccine they received, rather they received whichever was given to them.

Dr. Hacker further emphasized that in all vaccine clinical trials, no one died from COVID-19.

