Noisy military training scheduled for July 21, July 26 in East County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents of East Alpine and Descanso in East County were advised Saturday of military training in the area scheduled for July 21 and July 26 that might involve loud noises and military helicopters.

The U.S. Army is scheduled to conduct training exercises in cooperation with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department near the 7800 block of Campbell Ranch Road in Alpine, officials said.

“This training exercise is not in response to any real-world event,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release. “If you live or work in this area, you may see or hear military helicopters. Do not be alarmed if you hear loud noises. It is only a training exercise.

“The U.S. Army sincerely appreciates the cooperation of the community and local businesses in the vicinity of this training and apologizes for any disturbances it might cause,” the release continued.