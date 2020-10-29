Noli Zosa discusses final stretch of campaign for City Council District 7

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for San Diego City Council District 7 is one of just two council races between Republican and Democrat candidates.

District 7 includes neighborhoods just north of Interstate 8 from Linda Vista and Mission Valley, to San Carlos and Tierrasanta.

With the election less than a week away, voters will decide which candidate will replace the termed-out incumbent Scott Sherman. Democrat candidate Raul Campillo, a deputy San Diego City Attorney, and Republican candidate Noli Zosa, co-founder of the restaurant chain Dirty Birds are facing off to represent District 7.

The outcome of this race is likely to impact the power dynamic between Republicans and Democrats on the San Diego City Council. If Zosa wins, it will prevent Democrats from taking over a supermajority on the San Diego City Council.

Zosa told KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries that the council needs balance, and “he tends to offer that balance” with his business experience and longtime community involvement.

Zosa has already been endorsed by many prominent San Diegans including Father Joe, Mayor Faulconer, and former Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Zosa touts his experience running multiple restaurants, especially during the coronavirus where the restaurant industry is among the hardest hit, as proof that he can help the people of San Diego when they need it most.

His top issues include homelessness, housing and economic recovery.

Noli Zosa detailed his experience, campaign, and how he plans to help San Diegans as a member of City Council on KUSI News.

