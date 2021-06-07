Nominations open for 45th Annual Orchids and Onions Architectural awards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Architectural Foundation Monday opened nominations for the best and worst of San Diego’s architecture in the run up to the 45th annual Orchids & Onions awards ceremony this October.

The public and design industry professionals are invited to submit nominations. The program recognizes the best — Orchids — and worst — Onions – – in architectural design, form and function, voted on by San Diegans.

Building on last year’s virtual gala and the evolving COVID-19 situation, the annual event will be hosted in both an in-person and virtual setting on October 7. To nominate a project, visit www.orchidsandonions.org and fill out the nomination form before June 30. All San Diego County residents are eligible to nominate and vote.

Nomination categories include: Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Interior Design, Historic Architecture and a Miscellaneous Category for Public Art or other community improvements.

“Orchids & Onions is a chance for San Diegans to tell us what they like — and don’t like — about the buildings and spaces that surround them,” said John Martinez, chair of Orchids & Onions. “Building on the momentum created by OH! San Diego and its effort to take a more diverse look at San Diego’s built environment, we really want to encourage all areas of the county to share their opinions and voice with us.

“By better understanding what brings people value in their everyday lives we can help build a San Diego that improves the quality of life for everyone,” he continued.

OH! San Diego is the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s annual open house event, allowing the public to tour architecturally significant buildings throughout the city.

Last year’s Grand Orchid winner for Architecture was The Center for Novel Therapeutics. The People’s Choice Onion winner was The Apartments at 1836 Columbia Street. The first official Orchids & Onions event was held in 1976.