Non-partisan community group ‘San Diego Rise Up’ forms to give power back to the people





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new citizens advocacy group is holding a round-table discussion today, strategizing solutions to the ever changing pandemic restrictions.

The non-partisan group, “San Diego Rise Up,” formed to give people an outlet to share how COVID-19 has impacted their lives.

Specifically, the founder, Melissa Grace, says she formed the group in response to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher receiving an award for his “leadership” over the past year. She said after hearing that, she “couldn’t sleep at night,” adding their members “don’t feel he deserved” an award like that.

The non-partisan community group, @SanDiegoRiseUp, is working to give power back to the people. The founder, Melissa Grace, says she started it in opposition to @NathanFletcher receiving an award for his "leadership" over the past year. Full Interview: https://t.co/4jUadMYh7n pic.twitter.com/zIhTMpljr1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 3, 2021

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with Grace just before the meeting started with more on Monday’s roundtable, which began at 6:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego Rise Up (@sandiegoriseup)