Non-profit Saved In America combats human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saved in America is a non-profit organization that assists parents/guardians in locating missing children and then assists law enforcement in the recovery of the children in rehabilitation processes.

Many of the children SIA has located were either solicited for sex trafficking, being groomed for sex trafficking or were actively being sex trafficked when they were rescued.

Stephanie Myers, Saved In America Advisory Board, said she opposes SB145. which would give judges expanded discretion to determine whether an adult must register as a sex offender.