Non-profit takes precautions to ensure accurate 2020 census count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Count Me 2020 Coalition is the non-partisan group of more than 150 civic and community-based organizations from San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Bayside Community Center Executive Director Dr. Corey Pahanish discussed the work they have performed for the last year to prepare for the Census and also how they will adjust their outreach and education efforts in light of the COVID-19 shelter in place, stay at home, and gathering guidelines from the state of California and local governments.