Non-profit that helps prevent child abuse seeks donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As many nonprofits, schools, community centers, and stores are forced to close their doors during the shelter in place order, Casa de Amparo said they will still provide 24/7 care for the many teens and babies that call thier campus home.

Since 1978, Casa de Amparo has been a recognized leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond.

“I’m not afraid of getting sick from COVID-19, I’m afraid of being abandoned,” a 14-year-old Casa Kid.. This statement comes from a girl living in Casa de Amparo’s Residential Services program.

Like many non-profits who rely on big events to bring in donations but are now being forced to cancel them to stop the spread of coronavirus Casa de Amparo’s Meet the Chefs, has been postponed until June and they are now trying to secure the funds we would have earned at that event to continue to care for our youth.

Casa de Amparo launched a new campaign called Casa Remains Open as the World Closes its Doors in an effort to secure those funds. The goal is to raise $150,000 and so far they have raised over $3,500 in just over 3 days.

There are many ways people can help. To make a donation visit their website: www.casadeamparo.org and click on the campaign banner.