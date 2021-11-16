Non-profit ‘Under the Flag’ teaches veterans transitioning to civilian lives manufacturing trade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Toor Knives to help spread the word about the launch of Under the Flag, a non-profit for military members transitioning to civilian lives.

Connor Toor, who started Toor Knives, is the founder of Under the Flag. Toor Knives sells hand crafted knives and the non-profit, Under the Flag, will provide education for a manufacturing trade. This non-profit education will allow veterans to learn a trade and either get hired by Toor Knives or their partners.

On Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 9 a.m., veteran-owned Toor Knives will launch their non-profit, Under the Flag with a ribbon cutting ceremony and unique shopping experience for the community at their El Cajon headquarters.

For more information on either Toor Knives or Under the Flag visit https://toorknives.com