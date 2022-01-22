Non U.S. citizens now required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Saturday, all non-U.S. citizens will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.

The Biden Administration is already under fire for the out-of-control immigration crisis that continues to overwhelm the United States Border Patrol.

Furthermore, people detained illegally trying to enter the country are not even being tested for COVID-19, or being checked for vaccinations.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in San Ysidro with the latest.